Arraignment continued for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020

David Spivey (Source: U.S. Marshals)
David Spivey (Source: U.S. Marshals)(Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Taskforce)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arraignment for a 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 was continued Wednesday, because David Spivey has not yet been extradited from Texas.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Spivey in Houston, Texas in October.

Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Cleveland police said Spivey shot and killed Delvonte King, 22, and Domonique King, 26, while they were sitting inside a car near the 16100 block of Walden Avenue.

Spivey allegedly walked up to the car wearing a ski mask and opened fire, killing both brothers.

“Relentless efforts by the Cleveland homicide division and our task force resulted in the arrest of a violent and dangerous fugitive. We will never stop pursuing these dangerous fugitives, no matter how long it takes and how far the distance,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

