Bay Village police look for driver involved in hit and run accident

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating the driver who ran a red light and struck an 11-year-old boy’s bike in the crosswalk.

Bay Village police said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

According to police, the driver of a black sedan (possibly a Honda) with a dark window tint, ran the light at Wolf and Dover Center Roads.

An 11-year-old boy was walking his bike across the street in the crosswalk and the car hit the bike tire, causing the bike and child to fall onto the street.

Police said the boy was not hurt, just shaken up.

The driver did not stop after the accident, just kept driving eastbound on Wolf Road, said police.

Anyone witnesses are asked to call Bay Village police at 440-871-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.