2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Bay Village police look for driver involved in hit and run accident

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating the driver who ran a red light and struck an 11-year-old boy’s bike in the crosswalk.

Bay Village police said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

According to police, the driver of a black sedan (possibly a Honda) with a dark window tint, ran the light at Wolf and Dover Center Roads.

An 11-year-old boy was walking his bike across the street in the crosswalk and the car hit the bike tire, causing the bike and child to fall onto the street.

Police said the boy was not hurt, just shaken up.

The driver did not stop after the accident, just kept driving eastbound on Wolf Road, said police.

Anyone witnesses are asked to call Bay Village police at 440-871-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

(Source: Facebook)
Single mom of 3 loses everything in Mentor-on-the-Lake house fire
Loren Girardi
Sentencing for Parma man convicted of fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
Cleveland firefighters battle building fire downtown
Cleveland firefighters battle building fire downtown
Residents demand help after bricks fly off of Cleveland apartment building
Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building