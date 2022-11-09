Browns look to build on Bengals game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Browns soundly defeated the Bengals in Week 8 on Monday Night Football it made you wonder if they could do that again. To save their season, they need to do it more than once. After a week off, they’ll get a shot to do it this Sunday in Miami.

How do they carry that momentum over? “Remember the feeling, remember the way we prepared and then we just take all that and then transfer it into this week,” said linebacker Deion Jones.

Momentum can be hard to carry over from one week to another. “The other team gets paid, too. I think it is so many good players in this league, good coaches and obviously good schemes to where it makes it hard,” said quarterback Jacoby Brissett. “The good teams find a way to do it, but it is definitely hard. You just have to find a way to do it in practice and just carry the momentum in practice and have a little bit more juice in practice, a little bit more focus and a little bit more attention to detail, and hopefully, that translates to the game.”

So many times in a game the outcome comes down to one or two plays, but that one or two plays might not be right at the end of game. It can be won or lost much earlier. “It is finding the spot – there is always a spot in the game where either the offense or defense imposes their will, and it is kind of is the ‘turning point’ of the game,” said Brissett. “Maybe it is the start of the game. Maybe it is the second half. You never know when it is going to come. That is the crazy part is you never know when that play is going to be the spark.”

The Browns take on the 6-3 Dolphins in Miami Sunday at 1:00 on a game you will see on CBS-19.

