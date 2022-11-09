Cleveland neighbors rush to save woman’s life from house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland neighbors are being hailed as heroes for saving a woman from a house fire.

The fire happened Monday near 71st Street and Ottawa Road in Cleveland.

Miss Vanessa, who is wheelchair bound, was stuck inside of her home when a huge fire erupted.

Christopher Baldwin, an Uber Driver who lives in the area, saw the whole thing.

He told 19 News he and a neighbor jumped in to help carry Miss Vanessa out of the home.

“It makes me feel good. I just thank god that she’s alive,” he said.

The home was left severely damaged.

Miss Vanessa said she was too depressed to go on camera because she lost her home.

Red Cross is helping her temporarily while she’s finding a place to stay. But fortunately, she’s okay.

Baldwin and the neighbors want people to learn to do things for others without wanting anything in return.

“I want the world and everybody to be visual,” he said. “Let’s start helping each other, stop all this bickering, and shooting and hating.”

