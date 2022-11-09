2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

DC attorney general to make announcement about Washington Commanders

The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to...
The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.(MGN Online / NFl)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday.

No details were provided.

His office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The team is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations, from the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia to Congress and the league.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

The Louisiana State Police reported Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck...
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in Election Day wreck
The recalled AirWick air freshener is missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to the cans...
AirWick air fresheners recalled over rupturing cans
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Russia says it’s withdrawing from key city in Ukraine
Riceland officials said they are going to review their security measures this week and...
Worker falls off equipment, dies at rice milling facility, officials say
Pamela Crawley West is charged with aggravated arson.
Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, affidavit says