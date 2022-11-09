2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drake, 21 Savage sued for fake Vogue cover story

Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21...
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album.(Drake / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Conde Nast is suing Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album, “Her Loss.”

The singers claimed the story would appear in Vogue magazine.

Drake posted the fake cover story on social media and even thanked one of Vogue’s editors for her support.

The publisher’s lawyer filed a complaint in federal court on Monday and said the stunt was “a flagrant infringement of the company’s trademark.”

The fake cover story was one of several efforts the singers made to promote their album.

They said they would appear on the Howard Stern show and on NPR. Both appearances did not happen.

So far, there has been no comment on the lawsuit from Drake or 21 Savage.

