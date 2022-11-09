George Brinkman pleads guilty again for murders of mom and two daughters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A confessed killer has now pleaded guilty for the second time to murdering a mother and her two daughters.

Five years after their violent deaths, a three-judge panel will decide George Brinkman’s fate.

This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court threw out Brinkman’s conviction and death sentence in the case after a mistake by a trial judge.

Victims’ family members have been waiting for more than a year to hear the words “guilty” from Brinkman again.

Brinkman confessed to killing Suzanne Taylor and her college-age daughters Taylor and Kylie Pifer in their North Royalton home back in 2017.

He also confessed to killing Stark County couple Gene and Bobbi John during his two-day crime spree.

Brinkman was friends with his victims.

Wednesday, judges carefully read him his rights during the hearing.

Since it’s a death penalty case, three judges are now hearing the evidence against him all over again.

Several witnesses took the stand, testifying to what they saw that day-- reliving the nightmare all over again.

Nearly 30 people, including witnesses, detectives and experts have been subpoenaed to testify for a second time.

Testimony continues Thursday morning.

An execution date of September 2026 was recently set for Brinkman in the Stark County double murder case.

But that remains on hold after his stay of execution was granted.

