Jayland Walker’s family releases statement after Issue 10 passes in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jayland Walker released a statement Wednesday after Akron residents passed Issue 10 on Election Day.

Voters approval of Issue 10 means the city of Akron will now have a Citizen Police Oversight Board.

The board will be made up of nine people. Six people will be appointed by Akron city council and three members will be chosen by the Akron mayor.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed by Akron police officers on June 27 after a traffic stop.

Residents and several different organizations, worked together to get the charter proposal on the ballot after the shooting.

The city will soon begin taking applications from individuals who are interested in serving on the board. All board members must live in the city of Akron.

Statement from Attorneys Bobby DiCello and Kenneth Abbarno of DiCello Levitt:

“The family of Jayland Walker is overjoyed and humbled by the passage of Issue 10 (Jayland’s Law) by their Akron community. Since the 1960s, Akron residents have asked their city leaders for citizen oversight of their police department. Until last night, those requests had been denied. The passage of Issue 10 allows Akron to join a growing number of cities that have turned to citizen oversight panels and independent police auditors to review incidents of police misconduct. Jayland’s family is proud to belong to the Akron community, a place where Americans used the democratic process to enact meaningful reform in honor of Jayland’s life and others who have lost their lives to police violence. Today is a day for optimism, though there is much work ahead. This is not the end of our effort to hold the city accountable for Jayland’s death. It’s just the beginning. And still, today Jayland’s family celebrates the fact that meaningful change came to Akron. "

Statement from the Fraternal Order of Police, Akron Lodge 7:

“The Fraternal Order of Police, Akron Lodge 7, acknowledges the passage of Issue 10 that will create yet another layer of police oversight. However, even the biggest proponents of Issue 10 in the days leading up to Election Day admitted any oversight created must not violate the collective bargaining agreement between the FOP and the City of Akron. Union leadership and our attorneys are available to discuss and advise those charged with creating this additional layer of police oversight who may not be familiar with the collective bargaining agreement.”

