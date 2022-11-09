2 Strong 4 Bullies
The mayor and the murder: The trial of Robert Shephard

The murder of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson remains unsolved.
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five weeks after Frank Q. Jackson was fatally shot on Cleveland’s east side, a suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

But investigators say Robert Shephard didn’t actually pull the trigger of the gun that killed the Cleveland mayor’s grandson on September 19, 2021.

In fact, the shooter has yet to be identified.

So how did Shephard end up in the hot seat for Jackson’s death?

The latest episode of the 19 News true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, takes listeners gavel to gavel through Shephard’s trial.

Would prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him? Or could defense attorneys convince jurors that Shepard had no involvement whatsoever?

Part 5 of “The Mayor and the Murder: The Trial of Robert Shephard” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Robert Shephard on trial in late October 2022 for the murder of Frank Q. Jackson.
Robert Shephard on trial in late October 2022 for the murder of Frank Q. Jackson.(WOIO)

