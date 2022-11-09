2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mentor police to use plain-clothed officers, unmarked cars to curb holiday crimes

Mentor High School and Mentor Police are investigating a disturbing attack that occurred...
Mentor High School and Mentor Police are investigating a disturbing attack that occurred Thursday morning.(Mentor Police Facebook page)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Mentor’s police department will soon implement additional crime prevention measures heading into the holiday months.

Plain-clothed officers will be used to patrol specific retail stores and unmarked cars will perform surveillance in parking lots during the season initiative.

Mentor police started the theft prevention program in 2014 when a patrolman recognized a link between theft rings of high-value items and drug abuse.

“We continue to support this program because of the positive effect it has on deterring criminal activity in our retail locations, and making the community a safer place to shop,” Mentor Police Chief Ken Gunsch said.

