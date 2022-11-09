New information on Tuesday’s massive fire in Cleveland’s Warehouse District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters released new information Wednesday on yesterday’s massive fire at the Bridgeview Apartments in the Warehouse District.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the W. 9th Street building and smoke and flames could be seen for miles.

Cleveland building fire ((Source: Cleveland fire))

According to Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman, something caused a wooden decking on the 7th floor to erupt in flames.

At this time, Lt. Norman said it is unclear what caused the fire to happen, but it has been ruled accidental.

“Sprinklers inside of those apartments were protecting the interior of the building, they were activated sprinklers doing their job. It was just a matter of getting water on that fire” said Lt. Norman.

Some residents shared their reaction when they saw the fire.

“I almost threw up on the drive home because at the time he called me and almost in tears, saying the building is on fire, and then hung up” said resident Claire Taylor.

Taylor told 19 news her dog was at home, in the apartment building at the time of the fire.

“I was coming over 71 and I saw the smoke from the highway, and I was like oh my God, like that surreal feeling,” said Taylor.

People who live at the apartment building were able to return home Tuesday night.

19 news reached out to the company that owns the building, but they told us “no comment.”

