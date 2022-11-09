Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming the next couple of days; rain likely Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warmer air mass building in today. Sunny sky with temperatures rising into the 60s. Clear tonight. Overnight temperatures ease to the 45 to 50 degree range. More sun tomorrow. Some neighborhoods will hit 70 degrees. The team is monitoring a tropical storm that will hit Florida tonight. The moisture from this system is forecast to rise north into Ohio on Friday. Our latest forecast is calling for a rather significant rain with around one inch of rain for many. The heaviest rain will be in eastern Ohio. Plan on a very wet Veterans Day. The rain will track in from the south after 7:00 a.m. Major pattern flip this weekend as we trend much colder.

