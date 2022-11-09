2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming the next couple of days; rain likely Friday

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:29 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warmer air mass building in today. Sunny sky with temperatures rising into the 60s. Clear tonight. Overnight temperatures ease to the 45 to 50 degree range. More sun tomorrow. Some neighborhoods will hit 70 degrees. The team is monitoring a tropical storm that will hit Florida tonight. The moisture from this system is forecast to rise north into Ohio on Friday. Our latest forecast is calling for a rather significant rain with around one inch of rain for many. The heaviest rain will be in eastern Ohio. Plan on a very wet Veterans Day. The rain will track in from the south after 7:00 a.m. Major pattern flip this weekend as we trend much colder.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Crash on I-71 near West 130th Street (Source; WOIO)
Driver dies after crashing into guardrail on I-71 in Cleveland
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather November 8th, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast November 8th, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up through Thursday; turning bitterly cold by the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up through Thursday; turning bitterly cold by the weekend
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 8, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 8, 2022
19 First Alert Weather November 8th, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up through Thursday; turning bitterly cold by the weekend