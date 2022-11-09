2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: Elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student, more victims sought

Walker Richardson
Walker Richardson(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas have arrested an elementary school teacher who has been accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to a news release, 52-year-old Walker Richardson is accused of sexually assaulting a student while he worked at an elementary school near downtown Las Vegas.

Richardson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for sexual assault against a child less than 14 and kidnapping of a minor.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for anyone who may have been a victim of Richardson or has information about this crime to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

Records found by KVVU indicate that Richardson was employed with the Clark County School District.

A letter was sent to Sunrise Acres Elementary parents and guardians from the school’s principal Jennifer Boeddeker informing them of the arrest. She also said parents are encouraged to reach out to the school for concerns about their child’s safety.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

neighbors work together to save a woman's life
Cleveland neighbors rush to save woman’s life from house fire
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say
Votes are being counted in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Wednesday.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night,’ acknowledges concerns