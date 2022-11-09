2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for Parma man convicted of fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills

Loren Girardi
Loren Girardi((Source: Walton Hills police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man convicted of a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February, will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Andrew Santoli Wednesday.

In September, Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident.

Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m. on Feb. 2 on Northfield Road near Alexander Road.

Girardi didn’t stop after the accident, but left behind pieces of his black Toyota 4Runner.

Walton Hills police arrested Girardi several days after the accident after an anonymous person called officers and told them where to find the damaged Toyota 4Runner.

Foster died from his injuries at University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center.

