Single mom of 3 loses everything in Mentor-on-the-Lake house fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The community of Mentor-on-the-Lake is collecting donations to help a single mom of three children who lost everything in a house fire last weekend.

Firefighters responded to the home on Walnut Street, but officials said nothing could be salvaged.

Mentor-on-the-Lake fire
Mentor-on-the-Lake fire

Gift cards or money can be dropped off at Mentor-on-the-Lake City Hall, located at 5860 Andrews Rd., during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

After business hours, donations can be dropped into a black lock box inside city hall labeled “donations.”

Gift cards or cash would be appreciated since the family has nowhere to store donations at this time.

The homeowner asks that if you are comfortable, please leave a name and address with your donation.

