TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck accidents in Strongsville and Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are on the scene of two truck accidents.

The first accident happened in Strongsville.

A a semi flipped on the exit ramp from I-71 North to the Turnpike.

As of 3 p.m., the semi is still flipped over.

No other vehicles are involved and traffic is getting by in the right lane.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The second accident happened on I-90 Westbound in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said a truck flipped near E. 72nd Street just before 3 p.m.

No other vehicles are involved, but traffic is backed up in the area.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

