TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck accidents in Strongsville and Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are on the scene of two truck accidents.

The first accident happened in Strongsville.

A a semi flipped on the exit ramp from I-71 North to the Turnpike.

As of 3 p.m., the semi is still flipped over.

No other vehicles are involved and traffic is getting by in the right lane.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The second accident happened on I-90 Westbound in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said a truck flipped near E. 72nd Street just before 3 p.m.

People think firefighters are cool. Firefighters think tow truck drivers are cool. Nice job by Kufner Towing. pic.twitter.com/buzY0JLasv — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) November 9, 2022

No other vehicles are involved, but traffic is backed up in the area.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

