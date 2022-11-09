Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County.

The fire activity was first reported near the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive.

Firefighters remained on scene through the morning working to contain hot spots.

Crews were able to protect homes in the neighborhood from any fire damage, the department shared on social media.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.