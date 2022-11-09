2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor

Wildfire in Mentor
Wildfire in Mentor(Mentor Fire Department Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County.

The fire activity was first reported near the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive.

Firefighters remained on scene through the morning working to contain hot spots.

Crews were able to protect homes in the neighborhood from any fire damage, the department shared on social media.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

