Wrongfully convicted men sue state of Ohio

By Katie Wilson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men wrongfully convicted of attempted murder are suing Ohio for wrongful imprisonment.

Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton spent 15 years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit.

“Its ruined our life,” said Sutton. “I had a full ride to college and just this case just hindered me for so long. It crippled me.”

Sutton and Phillips are trying to move on and live their lives. However, Phillips says the adjustment hasn’t been easy and the trauma lives on.

“When we first came home, everyone was like get a job get a job, but they don’t know our mentality,” said Phillips. “Like it’s so traumatizing. Like if I would have gotten a job so quick, like I would’ve thought they were the CO’s, telling me what to do, telling me what time to eat, you feel me? So I would’ve gotten fired immediately.”

If the state does declare Sutton and Phillips wrongfully imprisoned, their attorneys can move forward with the next lawsuit seeking compensation.

It won’t bring back the lost time, but it will help them move forward. Plus, they’ve got big plans.

“I got a family I just started, you know, a baby on the way,” Sutton said. “My first one. I’m about to be a father.”

It’s a second chance at life, but Sutton says not everyone is so lucky.

“If this happened to us at 17 years old, just imagine how many other families that’s broken up like this,” said Sutton.

Sutton says if he gets the compensation he says he’s owed, he’ll spend it fighting for the others he says are wrongfully locked up.

