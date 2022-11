CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Flats East Bank will soon be home to the XMAS Bar, just in time for the holidays!

The pop-up bar, located near Margaritaville, is expected to open this week.

Drink options include cocktails, shots and beers. Burgers and pizza will also be available.

Take a look at the photo gallery below to view the winter wonderland:

