14-year-old boy charged with 16 felonies for murder of 71-year-old Euclid man

(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court charged the 14-year-old boy on Thursday for the murder of a 71-year-old Euclid man.

The indictment comes after Pennsylvania State Police found the 14-year-old from Columbus driving a stolen car in Butler, Pa.

Euclid Police found 71-year-old Larry Anderson murdered shortly after.

The 14-year-old was charged with 16 felonies on Nov. 10, according to court records:

  • Two counts of aggravated murder, unclassified felonies, with firearm specifications
  • Three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, with firearm specifications
  • Two counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, with firearm specifications
  • Two counts of aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies, with firearm specifications
  • One count of robbery, a second-degree felony, with firearm specifications
  • Two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, with firearm specifications
  • Two counts of grand theft, third-degree felonies, with firearm specifications
  • One count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony
  • One count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, with firearm specifications

Officials have not specified when the 14-year-old will be in court for the charges.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

