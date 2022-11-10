2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old Euclid girl missing since Nov. 6

Makayla Breyon Wells
Makayla Breyon Wells(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Makayla Breyon Wells.

She left her home on Nov. 6 and has not returned, according to police.

Police said she texted her mom why she left, but has not responded to her friends.

If you see her or know where she may be, call 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-06513.

