2 Shaker Heights 14-year-old girls injured in drive-by shooting

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 14-year-old girls were injured in a drive-by shooting around 7:30 Wednesday evening.

Shaker Heights police said the victims, both Shaker Heights residents, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Colwyn Rd. when they were struck.

According to officers, the girls suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

Police said the shots were fired from a gray colored Ford truck with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shaker Heights police.

