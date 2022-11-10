2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 Shaker Heights 14-year-old girls injured in drive-by shooting

(Source: Shaker Heights Police Facebook)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 14-year-old girls were injured in a drive-by shooting around 7:30 Wednesday evening.

Shaker Heights police said the victims, both Shaker Heights residents, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Colwyn Rd. when they were struck.

According to officers, the girls suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

Police said the shots were fired from a gray colored Ford truck with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shaker Heights police.

