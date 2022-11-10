Appeals court overturns conviction of former Cuyahoga County jail director

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Ohio Eighth District Court of Appeals overturned the 2021 conviction of former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Kenneth Mills.

Mills, who was sentenced to nine months in prison, will now get a new jail.

In September 2021, Mills was convicted of falsification and dereliction of duty.

Seven inmates died while Mills was the director of the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“This is the United States of America, it’s not a third world country, there’s no excuse to treat other human beings in this manner,” stated Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Patricia Cosgrove during sentencing. Judge Cosgrove was brought to Cleveland to preside over the trial.

The appeals court ruling stated the trial court erred when it allowed photos of a dying inmate and testimony about inmate deaths into evidence.

Mills didn’t offer an apology or statement at his sentencing, but his lawyer did maintain his innocence and said other people need to be held accountable for the jail’s breakdown.

A next court date has not yet been scheduled.