2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Appeals court overturns conviction of former Cuyahoga County jail director

Kenneth Mills (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Kenneth Mills (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Ohio Eighth District Court of Appeals overturned the 2021 conviction of former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Kenneth Mills.

Mills, who was sentenced to nine months in prison, will now get a new jail.

In September 2021, Mills was convicted of falsification and dereliction of duty.

Seven inmates died while Mills was the director of the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“This is the United States of America, it’s not a third world country, there’s no excuse to treat other human beings in this manner,” stated Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Patricia Cosgrove during sentencing. Judge Cosgrove was brought to Cleveland to preside over the trial.

The appeals court ruling stated the trial court erred when it allowed photos of a dying inmate and testimony about inmate deaths into evidence.

Mills didn’t offer an apology or statement at his sentencing, but his lawyer did maintain his innocence and said other people need to be held accountable for the jail’s breakdown.

A next court date has not yet been scheduled.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

Denzel Ward
Denzel Ward
Pursuit suspect runs into Warren daycare, caught in classroom
Pursuit suspect runs into Warren daycare, caught in classroom (video)
(Source: WOIO)
Police arrest driver who allegedly ‘intentionally’ ran over man on Cleveland’s East Side
Fiesta Dinnerware store coming to Stark County
Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County