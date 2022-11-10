2 Strong 4 Bullies
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour to stop in Ohio

The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023.
The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform next year in Columbus.

Their tour will stop at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023.

That might seem a while away but tickets go on sale next week.

Presales begin on Nov. 14 and 15 with tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18

