Browns cornerback Denzel Ward returns Sunday: ‘Yes sir. Can’t wait.’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Denzel Ward returns to the Browns secondary Sunday and just in time to face the high-flying Dolphins in Miami.

“Yes sir. Can’t wait,” Ward said Thursday. “I think we match up well with those guys.”

Ward has missed the last 3 games with concussion symptoms.

Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff starts the second half of the season for Cleveland, which is 3-5 at the bye week.

