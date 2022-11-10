2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward returns Sunday: ‘Yes sir. Can’t wait.’

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Denzel Ward returns to the Browns secondary Sunday and just in time to face the high-flying Dolphins in Miami.

“Yes sir. Can’t wait,” Ward said Thursday. “I think we match up well with those guys.”

Ward has missed the last 3 games with concussion symptoms.

Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff starts the second half of the season for Cleveland, which is 3-5 at the bye week.

