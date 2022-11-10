2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Brush fires break out again in Lake County for at least 2nd day in row

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a roadway in the Perry Township area was closed Thursday morning because of brush fire activity.

The closure was initially reported at around 8 a.m. on South Ridge Road near the Lane Road intersection.

It’s not known at this time how significant the brush fire is.

Thursday’s incident is at least the second wildfire in consecutive days that crews in Lake County were dispatched to extinguish.

Separate wildfires broke out early Wednesday morning near the border with Mentor and Painesville.

Ohio officials said there was a “high fire risk” across the state on Wednesday due to the high winds and low humidity.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
1 in custody after deadly shooting in Garfield Heights
(Source: Shaker Heights Police Facebook)
2 Shaker Heights 14-year-old girls injured in drive-by shooting
(Source: Raycom Media)
Coaches and fans of Walsh Jesuit High School soccer get heated over calls during game
Black River (City of Elyria)
Elyria to spend $250 million on sewer system after 1,100 alleged overflows in 11 years, DOJ says