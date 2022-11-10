Brush fires break out again in Lake County for at least 2nd day in row

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a roadway in the Perry Township area was closed Thursday morning because of brush fire activity.

The closure was initially reported at around 8 a.m. on South Ridge Road near the Lane Road intersection.

It’s not known at this time how significant the brush fire is.

Thursday’s incident is at least the second wildfire in consecutive days that crews in Lake County were dispatched to extinguish.

Separate wildfires broke out early Wednesday morning near the border with Mentor and Painesville.

Ohio officials said there was a “high fire risk” across the state on Wednesday due to the high winds and low humidity.

Dry conditions and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger in Ohio. Learn more about forest and brush fire prevention ⬇ https://t.co/VeDbeETIBp — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 9, 2022

