Cavaliers unveil ‘City Edition’ uniforms, court paying tribute to Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2022-23 Nike “City Edition” uniforms have been released.
Cavaliers creative director and contemporary artist Daniel Arsham said the special uniforms were inspired by the region’s parks system.
“From the miles and miles of bustling Lake Erie coastline to the award-winning Cleveland Metroparks, the colors and tones of our City Edition uniform represent the incredible natural resources that make up our home region,” Arsham said. “We’re proud to champion the Metroparks, the grand protector of these resources and a crown jewel of Northeast Ohio, through this unique collaboration.”
Cleveland’s special-edition tan, light blue, and white jerseys will be worn during seven games this season, debuting on Nov. 13.
- Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Wednesday, November 30 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Saturday, December 10 vs Oklahoma City Thunder
- Friday, December 23 vs. Toronto Raptors
- Wednesday, January 4 vs. Phoenix Suns
- Tuesday, January 31 vs. Miami Heat
The team’s court will also be converted to a City Edition version with “The Land” logo displayed in the center and a color theme that symbolizes “where water meets land.”
All NBA teams release City Edition uniforms as part of an annual league-wide community and cultural initiative.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.