2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cavaliers unveil ‘City Edition’ uniforms, court paying tribute to Cleveland Metroparks

Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniforms, court
Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniforms, court(Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2022-23 Nike “City Edition” uniforms have been released.

Cavaliers creative director and contemporary artist Daniel Arsham said the special uniforms were inspired by the region’s parks system.

“From the miles and miles of bustling Lake Erie coastline to the award-winning Cleveland Metroparks, the colors and tones of our City Edition uniform represent the incredible natural resources that make up our home region,” Arsham said. “We’re proud to champion the Metroparks, the grand protector of these resources and a crown jewel of Northeast Ohio, through this unique collaboration.”

Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniforms, court
Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniforms, court(Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)

Cleveland’s special-edition tan, light blue, and white jerseys will be worn during seven games this season, debuting on Nov. 13.

  • Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Wednesday, November 30 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
  • Saturday, December 10 vs Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Friday, December 23 vs. Toronto Raptors
  • Wednesday, January 4 vs. Phoenix Suns
  • Tuesday, January 31 vs. Miami Heat

The team’s court will also be converted to a City Edition version with “The Land” logo displayed in the center and a color theme that symbolizes “where water meets land.”

Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniforms, court
Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniforms, court(Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)

All NBA teams release City Edition uniforms as part of an annual league-wide community and cultural initiative.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony...
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cavs dominate Detroit for 7th straight win
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41)...
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Garland returns to lift Cavs over Boston in OT