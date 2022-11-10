Cavaliers unveil ‘City Edition’ uniforms, court paying tribute to Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2022-23 Nike “City Edition” uniforms have been released.

Cavaliers creative director and contemporary artist Daniel Arsham said the special uniforms were inspired by the region’s parks system.

“From the miles and miles of bustling Lake Erie coastline to the award-winning Cleveland Metroparks, the colors and tones of our City Edition uniform represent the incredible natural resources that make up our home region,” Arsham said. “We’re proud to champion the Metroparks, the grand protector of these resources and a crown jewel of Northeast Ohio, through this unique collaboration.”

Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniforms, court (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)

Cleveland’s special-edition tan, light blue, and white jerseys will be worn during seven games this season, debuting on Nov. 13.

Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Wednesday, November 30 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Saturday, December 10 vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Friday, December 23 vs. Toronto Raptors

Wednesday, January 4 vs. Phoenix Suns

Tuesday, January 31 vs. Miami Heat

The team’s court will also be converted to a City Edition version with “The Land” logo displayed in the center and a color theme that symbolizes “where water meets land.”

Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniforms, court (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)

All NBA teams release City Edition uniforms as part of an annual league-wide community and cultural initiative.

