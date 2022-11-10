2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez wins 2022 American League Silver Slugger Award

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrate after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez won the American League Silver Slugger Award on Thursday.

The award is given to the best offensive players by position in each league.

Ramirez, who won the award for the fourth time in his career on Nov. 10, beat out Boston Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers, Houston Astros 3B Alex Bregman and Toronto Blue Jays 3B Matt Chapman for the award.

Ramirez finished his 2022 campaign with a .280 batting average, 29 home runs and 126 RBI’s.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

