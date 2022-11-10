Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez wins 2022 American League Silver Slugger Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez won the American League Silver Slugger Award on Thursday.

The award is given to the best offensive players by position in each league.

For the 4th time in his career, the 🐐 is a Silver Slugger.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/uFS69md0IT — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 10, 2022

Ramirez, who won the award for the fourth time in his career on Nov. 10, beat out Boston Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers, Houston Astros 3B Alex Bregman and Toronto Blue Jays 3B Matt Chapman for the award.

Ramirez finished his 2022 campaign with a .280 batting average, 29 home runs and 126 RBI’s.

