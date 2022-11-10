2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday

(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves.

Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning.

Majic 105.7 is not the first in the area to switch to the Christmas classics.

WWIZ-FM, in the Youngstown area, typically crosses over to the holiday music at the start of November each year.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

Shaker Heights K-9 retires
Shaker Heights police K-9 retires after 9 years of service
Speed tables installed on several Lakewood streets
19 News
Day care staff, students recall 71-year-old janitor who was killed in Euclid shooting
(Source: Shaker Heights Police Facebook)
2 Shaker Heights 14-year-old girls injured in drive-by shooting