Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves.

Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning.

Majic 105.7 is not the first in the area to switch to the Christmas classics.

WWIZ-FM, in the Youngstown area, typically crosses over to the holiday music at the start of November each year.

