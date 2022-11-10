2 Strong 4 Bullies
Day care staff, students recall 71-year-old janitor who was killed in Euclid shooting

By Harry Boomer
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Larry Anderson lived in the same house he died in. He was shot to death over the weekend.

Euclid Police found his body inside his home after receiving a wellness check from the Pennsylvania State Patrol. They had stopped his vehicle being driven by a 14-year-old boy, believed to be a relative.

Elizabeth Burton, the director of the Childhood Enrichment Center, had this to say about her friend and former co-worker:

“He was a great guy. It’s sad that bad things happen to good people like this. There’s no way to make sense of it.”

Anderson worked at this day care as a custodian for more than 20 years.

Burton said he will be sorely missed.

