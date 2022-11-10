2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver wanted for hitting pedestrian, fleeing Cleveland intersection in gray sedan

Cleveland hit-skip suspect
Cleveland hit-skip suspect(Cleveland police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police asked the public to help identify a driver suspected in an October hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.

The Oct. 20 crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fulton Road and Denison Avenue.

Investigators said a driver in a gray sedan, possibly described as a Honda Accord-type vehicle, struck the pedestrian at the intersection before fleeing from the scene.

The pedestrian was treated for serious injuries at the time.

Cleveland police released photos from surveillance footage showing the suspected driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police detectives at 216-623-3433.

