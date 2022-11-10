Driver wanted for hitting pedestrian, fleeing Cleveland intersection in gray sedan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police asked the public to help identify a driver suspected in an October hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.

The Oct. 20 crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fulton Road and Denison Avenue.

Investigators said a driver in a gray sedan, possibly described as a Honda Accord-type vehicle, struck the pedestrian at the intersection before fleeing from the scene.

The pedestrian was treated for serious injuries at the time.

Cleveland police released photos from surveillance footage showing the suspected driver.

Male wanted for hit skip: On October 20, 2022 at 630 am, a 69 year old male was struck & seriously injured by a gray vehicle at Fulton/Denison & suspect fled the scene. Police are attempting to identify this person of interest. Anyone with information please call 216-623-3433. pic.twitter.com/O8WWeVDqCb — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) November 10, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police detectives at 216-623-3433.

