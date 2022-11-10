Elyria to spend $250 million on sewer system after 1,100 alleged overflows in 11 years, DOJ says

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed Elyria is expected to spend nearly $250 million to improve its sewer system after allegations that it overflowed on more than 1,100 occasions since 2011.

These alleged overflows resulted in untreated sewage discharging into the Black River or a tributary to the river, the DOG said.

The complaint by the DOJ also alleges that Elyria failed to comply with a previous court order to stop these illegal discharges.

The DOJ said on top of the improvement costs, Elyria will also pay a $100,000 penalty to the United States and $100,000 to Ohio’s Surface Water Improvement Fund.

“The Clean Water Act requires adequate infrastructure to limit discharges of untreated sewage,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “These settlements require meaningful investments that will improve the health of the Black River and Lake Erie.”

The city of Elyria entered into a consent decree with the United States and state of Ohio to complete the series of capital projects designed to eliminate the discharges of untreated sewage from its system into the Black River, according to the DOJ.

“The projects that Elyria has agreed to implement will significantly increase the amount of wastewater that receives treatment and prevent overflows from sanitary and combined sewer outfalls when the system becomes overloaded,” the DOJ stated. “When completed, the water quality of the Black River, around which the City of Elyria is situated, will be greatly improved.”

The proposed consent decree will have Elyria complete the construction of various projects within its sewer system by Dec. 31, 2044, said the DOJ.

The DOJ said the projects with the most significant impact on the environment will be completed within the first 15 years, including:

completion of the city’s East Side Relief Sewer,

increasing capacity at Elyria’s wastewater treatment plant

adding processes to mitigate the harm from any bypasses around the wastewater treatment plant

12 other projects that will control waste overflows or the flow of non-wastewater into the sewer system

“The City of Elyria’s infrastructure investment will not only reduce untreated sewage from entering the Black River, but also improve water quality for residents,” said Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield of the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “EPA and the State of Ohio worked with the City of Elyria to develop a comprehensive solution to protect water quality.”

Elyria must submit semi-annual progress reports to the United States and the state of Ohio until all the work is complete, according to the DOJ.

The proposed agreements are subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval after it has been published in the Federal Register.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.