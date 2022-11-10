2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fairview Hospital on visitor lockdown due to threat

By Brian Koster
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview hospital is currently on lockdown to visitors and EMS is being diverted to other hospitals due to a threat made at Fairview Hospital Wednesday night.

The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement regarding the incident:

“At approximately 7 p.m. this evening, we were made aware of a threat at Fairview Hospital. Cleveland Clinic police immediately responded and are working closely with Cleveland and Cuyahoga Police who are currently at the hospital. At this time, out of an abundance of caution, the hospital is on diversion for EMS and is currently on lockdown to visitors. We will continue to provide updates to you as we have them.”

This is a developing story 19 News will have more information when it is made available

