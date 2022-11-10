2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy rain tomorrow could cause flooding

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:10 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One more warm day ahead. Sunshine with a high around 70 degrees today. Some high clouds will start to roll in late this afternoon. It’ll be warm tonight as well with high clouds. We only drop into the 50s overnight. Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida last night. The track will take the center of the storm into Georgia tomorrow morning then southeast of Ohio Friday night. A very large rain shield associated with the storm. Heavy rain is forecast tomorrow. Our area expected to see 1 to 3 inches of rain. The heaviest rain will be east of the I-77 corridor. Be alert for possible flooding. This will be an all day deal. The rain will gradually end west to east Friday evening. Much colder air arrives this weekend.

