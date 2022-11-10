Flu season may hurt blood supply, Red Cross says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The CDC is predicting a flu season with more cases than usual, which the American Red Cross is anticipating will hurt their blood supply.

According to the Red Cross, “When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy donors tends to decrease, leaving the Red Cross blood supply vulnerable to a potential shortage over the holidays”.

The American Red Cross is hoping that the public will consider donating blood and platelets to combat this. To donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The Red Cross is also offering incentives for people to donate blood that include:

All who come to give Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks

Those who come to give over the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 23-27, will get a Red Cross knit beanie, while supplies last.

All who come out to help Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Details are available at rcblood.org/together

