Garfield Heights police investigate overnight shooting

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one person was shot at a home in Garfield Heights early Thursday morning.

Garfield Heights shooting ((Source: WOIO))

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 11200 block of Mountview Ave., this is near Granger and Turney Roads.

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the victims.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

