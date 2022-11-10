2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights police investigate overnight shooting

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one person was shot at a home in Garfield Heights early Thursday morning.

Garfield Heights shooting
Garfield Heights shooting((Source: WOIO))

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 11200 block of Mountview Ave., this is near Granger and Turney Roads.

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the victims.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

