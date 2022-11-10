Garfield Heights police investigate overnight shooting
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one person was shot at a home in Garfield Heights early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 11200 block of Mountview Ave., this is near Granger and Turney Roads.
At this time, there is no word on the condition of the victims.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
