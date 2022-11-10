2 Strong 4 Bullies
Heavy rain Friday; turning much colder this weekend (19 First Alert Weather Day)

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:10 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tropical Storm (formerly Hurricane) Nicole made landfall this morning, and the storm’s remnants will impact our area on Friday.

Widespread rain will move in from our southeast on Friday morning, making for a very wet ending to the week.

Rain will be heavy at times.

The rain will impact outdoor activities, the afternoon and evening commutes, and Friday night football games.

The rain will move out Friday night, and much colder air will move in behind it.

Temperatures will only climb into the 30s and 40s this weekend.

A light wintry mix will move in from our southwest on Saturday afternoon.

Lake effect rain and snow will develop Saturday night into Sunday.

