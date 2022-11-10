2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man shot in parking lot of Cleveland grocery store

Shooting at Giant Eagle
Shooting at Giant Eagle(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the West 117th Giant Eagle Thursday, according to Cleveland Police.

Police and EMS were called to the store for the shooting around 5:30 pm.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

This is a developing story 19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

Pursuit suspect runs into Warren daycare, caught in classroom (video)
Pursuit suspect runs into Warren daycare, caught in classroom (video)
The Red Cross said they see an increase in demand for blood this time of year.
Flu season may hurt blood supply, Red Cross says
Fire officials in Mentor said recreational fires in the area are prohibited on Thursday...
Mentor Fire Department officials issue city-wide recreational fire ban
(Source: WOIO)
14-year-old boy charged with 16 felonies for murder of 71-year-old Euclid man