Man shot in parking lot of Cleveland grocery store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the West 117th Giant Eagle Thursday, according to Cleveland Police.

Police and EMS were called to the store for the shooting around 5:30 pm.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

This is a developing story 19 News will have more information when it is made available.

