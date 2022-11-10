Mentor Fire Department officials issue city-wide recreational fire ban

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire officials in Mentor said recreational fires in the area are prohibited on Thursday following multiple brush and leaf fires.

The announcement, which was made on Nov. 10, comes one day after a wildfire broke out in a wooded area within Lake County.

Multiple fire departments in Lake County also battled multiple fires of the same variety, according to a department Facebook post.

TEMPORARY BAN ON RECREATIONAL FIRES IN MENTOR We have battled multiple brush/leaf fires yesterday and today. Other... Posted by Mentor Fire Department on Thursday, November 10, 2022

Officials said the ban was due to dry conditions and high winds, while reminding residents it is illegal to burn leaves and brush within city limits.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.