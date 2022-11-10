Metroparks tax levy passed, paving way for funding for next decade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 77% of voters in Cuyahoga County voted to approve a ten-year tax levy providing funding for the Cleveland Metroparks system.

This tax levy provides approximately 60% of the funding for the Metroparks, costing taxpayers about $27/year per $100,000 dollars of property value.

This tax levy is something that is voted on every ten years to aid in the operation of the Metroparks. Joseph Roszak, COO of the Metroparks, said the 77% approval shows just how strongly the public wants a protected parks system.

Roszak believes that the pandemic also played a factor in giving a new appreciation for the outdoor amenities in Cuyahoga County.

