2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Metroparks tax levy passed, paving way for funding for next decade

What to know about Cleveland Metroparks levy ahead of Nov. 8 election
What to know about Cleveland Metroparks levy ahead of Nov. 8 election
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 77% of voters in Cuyahoga County voted to approve a ten-year tax levy providing funding for the Cleveland Metroparks system.

This tax levy provides approximately 60% of the funding for the Metroparks, costing taxpayers about $27/year per $100,000 dollars of property value.

This tax levy is something that is voted on every ten years to aid in the operation of the Metroparks. Joseph Roszak, COO of the Metroparks, said the 77% approval shows just how strongly the public wants a protected parks system.

Roszak believes that the pandemic also played a factor in giving a new appreciation for the outdoor amenities in Cuyahoga County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

2 years in prison for Parma man convicted of fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
2 years in prison for Parma man convicted of fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
Wrongfully convicted men sue state
Wrongfully convicted men sue state
MetroParks tax levy passed, paving way for funding for next decade
George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the murders of a North Royalton mother and her daughters.
George Brinkman pleads guilty again for murders of mom and two daughters