Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child

A woman in Texas convicted of murder was sentenced to death Wednesday after a 25-day hearing. (Source: KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson, Fred Gamble and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – A woman in Texas convicted of murder was sentenced to death Wednesday after a 25-day hearing.

Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child.

During closing arguments, the district attorney said they believe Parker is not going to change and will disregard any individual but herself, KSLA reported.

They mentioned this was the most heinous case the county has seen.

“We are just glad justice has been served, not only for our family, our friends, the prosecution team, our community,” said Jessica Brooks, Hancock’s mother.

The defense argued that Parker’s family failed to address her traumatic issues. They asked why there was no intervention, not to place blame, but to give jurors a total picture.

A photo was shown in the courtroom Wednesday of Hancock’s body at the crime scene. The prosecution said they want to remember her as a mother who died fighting for her baby. Earlier in the trial, Hancock’s fingernails were found in the placenta.

According to KSLA, the last order given by Judge John Tidwell was, “Take her to death row.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

