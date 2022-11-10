2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police arrest driver who allegedly ‘intentionally’ ran over man on Cleveland’s East side

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver accused of killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this week, was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on Wednesday.

According to Cleveland police, the 49-year-old man ran over his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at E. 152nd and S. Waterloo Road.
The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at E. 152nd and S. Waterloo Road.((Source: WOIO))

The woman told police her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and then followed her to the BP Gas Station in he 500 block of E. 152nd Street.

Her current boyfriend went to the gas station to meet her and both men got into a physical fight, said police.

The suspect then allegedly struck the victim with his truck, dragged him onto E. 152nd Street and ran him over, before fleeing the scene.

He was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police said his ex-girlfriend did have a restraining order against him.

The victim, Irving Fincher, 49, of Cleveland Heights, died from his injuries.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

Cleveland hit-skip suspect
Driver wanted for hitting pedestrian, fleeing Cleveland intersection in gray sedan
Residents escape Painesville house fire
Residents escape from Painesville house fire
Shaker Heights K-9 retires
Shaker Heights police K-9 retires after 9 years of service
Speed tables installed on several Lakewood streets