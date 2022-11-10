Police arrest driver who allegedly ‘intentionally’ ran over man on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver accused of killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this week, was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on Wednesday.

According to Cleveland police, the 49-year-old man ran over his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at E. 152nd and S. Waterloo Road. ((Source: WOIO))

The woman told police her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and then followed her to the BP Gas Station in he 500 block of E. 152nd Street.

Her current boyfriend went to the gas station to meet her and both men got into a physical fight, said police.

The suspect then allegedly struck the victim with his truck, dragged him onto E. 152nd Street and ran him over, before fleeing the scene.

He was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police said his ex-girlfriend did have a restraining order against him.

The victim, Irving Fincher, 49, of Cleveland Heights, died from his injuries.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

