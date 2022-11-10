2 Strong 4 Bullies
Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County

Fiesta Dinnerware store coming to Stark County
Fiesta Dinnerware store coming to Stark County(The Fiesta Tableware Company)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market.

According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fiesta Dinnerware says the store will feature all types of dinnerware, including seasonal options.

You can choose from any of the available 14 to 16 colors, and a new one launches each year.

The Fiesta Dinnerware Outlet Store will be open every week on Monday and Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

