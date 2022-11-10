2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pursuit suspect runs into Warren daycare, caught in classroom (video)

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Body cameras caught a chase between officers in Warren and a man wanted for felonious assault that went through a preschool building last week.

The chase, which happened on Nov. 2, went on-foot after the man crashed into a car in the area of North Park Avenue and Washington Street NE, according to a department Facebook post.

The suspect ran into a nearby daycare facility, police said. Officials said the suspect forced his way into the daycare after an employee attempted to close the door.

Officers arrested the suspect after ran into a classroom within the daycare, police said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

