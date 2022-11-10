Residents escape from Painesville house fire

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Residents escape Painesville house fire
Residents escape Painesville house fire(WOIO)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Fire Department said residents escaped a house fire Tuesday night on North St. Clair Street.

Firefighters arrived to the scene around 10:10 p.m. to find smoke filling the home.

According to the fire department, crews located the fire in the basement of the house.

Firefighters said residents of the home were not injured in the fire.

Crews treated a pet on the scene and took it to the vet.

There is no available cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

