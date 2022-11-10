Residents escape from Painesville house fire

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Fire Department said residents escaped a house fire Tuesday night on North St. Clair Street.

Firefighters arrived to the scene around 10:10 p.m. to find smoke filling the home.

According to the fire department, crews located the fire in the basement of the house.

Firefighters said residents of the home were not injured in the fire.

Crews treated a pet on the scene and took it to the vet.

There is no available cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

