Sex offender flees from Twinsburg police, remains on the loose

Phillip Pate (Source: Twinsburg police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for a non-compliant registered sex offender who led officers on a chase Thursday.

According to Twinsburg police, the sex offender has been identified as Phillip Pate.

Pate also has multiple warrants from other police departments, said Twinsburg police.

He was driving a blue Nissan Sentra with license plate JVZ 5130.

Officers said Pate will likely flee from police again and ask any agency who spots him to contact Twinsburg.

