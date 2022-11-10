Sex offender flees from Twinsburg police, remains on the loose

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for a non-compliant registered sex offender who led officers on a chase Thursday.

According to Twinsburg police, the sex offender has been identified as Phillip Pate.

Twinsburg police said Phillip Pate is a non-compliant registered sex offender ((Source: Twinsburg police))

Pate also has multiple warrants from other police departments, said Twinsburg police.

He was driving a blue Nissan Sentra with license plate JVZ 5130.

Officers said Pate will likely flee from police again and ask any agency who spots him to contact Twinsburg.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.