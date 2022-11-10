Shaker Heights police K-9 retires after 9 years of service

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said K-9 Alan will officially retire Thursday after 9 years of service.

Police said trainers taught Alan explosive detection, and he was often deployed throughout the region when his assistance was needed.

He spent a little more time at the station when his handler was promoted to commander, police said.

According to police, Alan received a lot of love and attention from all of the department’s employees.

Alan took social media by storm on the Shaker Heights Police Department’s Facebook page with their installments of FURiday.

For all of Alan’s Facebook followers, Commander Mastnardo will keep them updated with plenty of photos of the retired K-9, police said.

