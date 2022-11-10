Speed tables installed on several Lakewood streets

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials are taking extra steps to keep their streets safe for residents by installing speed tables.

This week, speed tables will be installed on Clarence Avenue between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Blvd.

According to Lakewood city officials, the installation project is the result of a collaboration between the city and residents to study and address speeding on their block.

Before speed tables are installed on a street, city officials said they first try to educate drivers of the posted speed limit and also increase police presence in the neighborhood.

If a resident has a complaint about speeding on a specific street, they need to submit a report to the city by clicking here and select “traffic calming” as the problem category.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.