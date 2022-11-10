2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Speed tables installed on several Lakewood streets

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials are taking extra steps to keep their streets safe for residents by installing speed tables.

This week, speed tables will be installed on Clarence Avenue between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Blvd.

According to Lakewood city officials, the installation project is the result of a collaboration between the city and residents to study and address speeding on their block.

Before speed tables are installed on a street, city officials said they first try to educate drivers of the posted speed limit and also increase police presence in the neighborhood.

If a resident has a complaint about speeding on a specific street, they need to submit a report to the city by clicking here and select “traffic calming” as the problem category.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

Shaker Heights K-9 retires
Shaker Heights police K-9 retires after 9 years of service
(Source: Shaker Heights Police Facebook)
2 Shaker Heights 14-year-old girls injured in drive-by shooting
(Source: WOIO)
1 in custody after deadly shooting in Garfield Heights
Loren Girardi
2 years in prison for Parma man convicted of fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills