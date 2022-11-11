2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 of 3 Cleveland Speedway robbery suspects threatens to kill employees, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of robbery suspects is on the loose after targeting a Speedway gas station, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The robbery happened at 4280 West 150th St. on Oct. 28, according to police.

Police said the suspects stole multiple cases of Monster Energy drinks.

The suspects then took off in a green SUV, according to police.

Take a close look at these photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

1 of 3 Cleveland Speedway robbery suspects threatens to kill employees, police say
1 of 3 Cleveland Speedway robbery suspects threatens to kill employees, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Police said the suspect with short dark hair wearing the black T-shirt in the center photo threatened to kill the employees if they tried to stop them.

If you recognize these robbery and aggravated menacing suspects, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-315196 with your tips.

