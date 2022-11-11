12 women veterans gifted affordable homes in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of women veterans now have affordable houses in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood thanks to a $2 million project from the Volunteers of America.

Norika Hancock is the Senior Director for Veterans & housing services at Volunteers of America.

She was excited to be able to give 12 veteran women 12 affordable units in Cleveland.

Women veterans are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless veteran population.

“Don’t forget our veterans they are fighting for us every day. They fought for us so it’s an honor to really be able to give back to them,” Hancock said.

Hancock said all twelve of these ladies were shocked, which is exactly what she wanted to see.

With this little act of generosity, Hancock wants to see all of us treat our veterans to the best of things after the unfathomable sacrifices they have made for our country.

“Everything from a design team has designed the unit everything is brand-new stainless-steel appliances,” she said.

